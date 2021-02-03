Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.56.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $21,941,025. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

