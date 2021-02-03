Decentraland Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $274.92 million and approximately $94.01 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,863,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,994,468 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.