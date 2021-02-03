DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 7.2%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 416,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,843,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.