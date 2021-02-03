DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 7.2%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 416,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,843,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

