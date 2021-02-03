Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

JBT stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

