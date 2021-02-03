Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

