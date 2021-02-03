Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 126 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.