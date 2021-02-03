Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $837,000 Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $913,500. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.