Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $520.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

