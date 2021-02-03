Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Intuit by 16,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Intuit by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Intuit by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Intuit by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.02 and a 200 day moving average of $341.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

