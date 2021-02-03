DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Down 6%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.64 and last traded at $111.64. Approximately 1,477,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 669,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 30.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 394,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.