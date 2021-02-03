DATx Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, DATx has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $292,980.83 and approximately $137,575.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

