Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Down 7%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. 1,708,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,103,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research firms have commented on DARE. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

