Daniel J. O’connor Sells 3,413 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ONCS stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

