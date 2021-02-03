Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $626,630.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,948 shares of company stock worth $4,095,280 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $416.68.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.