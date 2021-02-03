DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFBK. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NFBK stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $681.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

