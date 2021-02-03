DA Davidson Comments on Lam Research Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $24.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $516.07 on Monday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

