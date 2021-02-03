DA Davidson Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BWB stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

