Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases 636 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

