Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYNF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Cynata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.76.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

