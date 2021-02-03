CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $13,022.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00143747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00252476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00038045 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

