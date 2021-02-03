Cwm LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -922.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

