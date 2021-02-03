Cwm LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,468,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,263 shares of company stock worth $10,406,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $102.33.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

