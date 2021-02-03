Cwm LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $369.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

