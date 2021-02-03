Cwm LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $8,962,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

