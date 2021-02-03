Cwm LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.