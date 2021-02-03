Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $498,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.