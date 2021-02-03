Cwm LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

