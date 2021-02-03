Cwm LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

