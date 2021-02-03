CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

