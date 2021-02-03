CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVBF opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CVB Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.