CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $8.04 million and $106.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00184641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007258 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,975,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,975,290 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

