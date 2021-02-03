Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,274. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

