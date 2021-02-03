Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 152,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

