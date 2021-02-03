CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) vs. Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Critical Survey

CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CTN Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group -46.11% 72.44% 3.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CTN Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.89%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTN Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.56 $47.00 million $2.97 10.80

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats CTN Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTN Media Group

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

