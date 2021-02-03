Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $16.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.00882507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.61 or 0.04635061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019738 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

