CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $207,598.22 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

