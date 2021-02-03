Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $99.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

