Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

