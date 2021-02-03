Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.92. 24,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,602. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

