CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

