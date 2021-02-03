Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 234,920 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.11.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.