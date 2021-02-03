Critical Contrast: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) vs. First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.91 $1.94 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 2.47 $14.72 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 14.08% 4.40% 0.72% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.06% 8.75% 0.84%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

