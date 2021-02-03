Critical Comparison: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Appili Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Appili Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.72%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -56.50% -47.10% Forte Biosciences N/A -417.87% -248.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $150,000.00 350.42 -$4.07 million N/A N/A Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 11,541.48 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.89

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

