Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BATS IDV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 638,428 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

