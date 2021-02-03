Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 66,097 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,097 shares during the quarter. Rexnord accounts for 2.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Rexnord worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 14,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.