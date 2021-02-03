Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after buying an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 330,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,595,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

