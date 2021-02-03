Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 26,999 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 477,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,477. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

