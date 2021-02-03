Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

