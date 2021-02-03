Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

