Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

